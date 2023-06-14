Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat & more

Ed Sheeran fans in the U.S. will finally be able to get their hands on his hot sauce, Tingy Ted’s. While until now it’s only been available in the U.K., the website is now taking preorders for a bundle of the medium and hot levels, Tingly Sauce and Xtra Tingly Sauce, to ship to the U.S. “in the coming weeks.”

Doja Cat fans won’t have to wait much longer for new music. The singer is teasing a new single, dropping Friday, June 16. According to HitsDailyDouble, the track is called “Attention.” The site notes there was briefly a presave link for the song, but it’s since been taken down. Doja did share a snippet of the track on Instagram, with a clip of paparazzi snapping shots of her as she sings “look at me, look at me, you lookin’?”

Jack Harlow is out with a new video for “Gang Gang,” the second single off his third studio album, Jackman, which was released in April. The latest clip, directed by Eliel Ford, was shot in the rapper’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Harry Styles has another superstar fan. Actor Stanley Tucci shared video of him and wife Felicity Blunt dancing at Styles’ recent show at London’s Wembley Stadium. In the clip you can hear Harry launch into his Harry’s House track “Music For A Sushi Restaurant.” Harry has two more nights at Wembley: Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17.

