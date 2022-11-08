Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa and more

Ed Sheeran‘s “Celestial” was featured in a trailer for the new Pokémon Scarlet/Violet games. The official Pokémon Twitter account teased, “A journey of celestial proportions awaits. Thanks for the incredible track Ed Sheeran!” The games come out November 18.

Millie Bobby Brown wants to play Britney Spears in a movie, telling Drew Barrymore, “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me … I feel like I could tell her story in the right way.” Britney seemingly didn’t love the idea and wrote on Instagram, “I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!!”

Justin Bieber is “scared to death” of Judge Judy, who told ﻿Access Hollywood ﻿of her former neighbor, “I understood he was paying the front door people to let him know when I was there — coming and going — so he wouldn’t have to bump into me.”

﻿Dua Lipa ﻿will be headlining night two of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball at London’s O2 Arena. She’ll play Sunday, December 11.

Tate McRae and Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform at the 2022 MTV EMAs, which will stream on Paramount+ on November 12.

The Weeknd‘s music is coming to Beat Saber, a VR music rhythm game. Fans can now smash cubes to the beat of The Weeknd’s biggest hits for $12.99.

Shakira is moving to Miami with her sons after ending her relationship with Gerard Piqué. People reports the pair worked out a custody agreement that’s “best for their kids” and allows for Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, to live with their mom.

Martha Stewart is keeping mum on whether Mariah Carey is invited to her famous Thanksgiving dinner — which Mimi requested to attend. Martha told Entertainment Tonight she’s inviting a “small group” to the event and isn’t “telling a soul” who’s on the invite list.

