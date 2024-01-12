Music notes: Dua Lipa, Zayn and more

Dua Lipa has a new beau. She attended the Los Angeles premiere of Masters of The Air on Wednesday to support her boyfriend and the show’s star, Callum Turner. The pair were also spotted dancing together at an afterparty the same night. “It’s new, but they’re mad about each other,” an insider told Page Six.

Speaking of Dua, she’s just released a live version of her track “Houdini.” “Ofcourse we had to do Houdini live version for youuu,” Dua wrote on Instagram. “London Sessions ~ OUT NOW!!!”

Zayn has collaborated with the Pakistani group AUR on a new version of their song “Tu Hai Kahan.” The former One Direction member sings vocals in the Urdu language on the track. “I was incredibly humbled when AUR reached out and asked me to collaborate,” Zayn said in a statement. “I love the song and have brought some of myself to it. I hope people love what we’ve done.”

You’ll soon be able to listen to today’s biggest hits with the new installment in the long-running series NOW That’s What I Call Music. This CD collection joins some of today’s biggest pop stars and their hits together, including Olivia Rodrigo‘s “get him back!,” Tate McRae‘s “greedy,” Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Feather” and Billie Eilish‘s “What Was I Made For?” The collection, volume 89, will be available on January 26.

Laura Dern has nothing but nice things to say about Taylor Swift. “It’s one of my deep friendships and I love and admire her so much,” Dern told People. “To find a friend amidst the creative, and she’s a superpower … She’s incredible. So that’s been really fun.” Laura and Taylor’s friendship began in 2022 when Laura appeared in Taylor’s “Bejeweled” music video.

