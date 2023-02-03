Music notes: Doja Cat, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Louis Tomlinson, Katy Perry, Miranda Kerr and the Backstreet Boys

Doja Cat responded to critics hating on her zany style. Posting three glamour shots of herself, Doja captioned it, “Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring a** lemon water b****es out there so you can shut the f*** up now.” Selena Gomez commented, “I love and feel you.”

Lizzo will be heading to Japan this summer to headline the Fuji Rock Festival alongside the Foo Fighters and The Strokes. Other artists include Lewis Capaldi, Alanis Morissette and Weezer. The event runs July 28 to July 30. Sign up for ticket alerts at viagogo.com.

Louis Tomlinson is also heading to Asia for his Faith in the Future Tour. The singer released seven new dates and announced, “I’m really excited to be coming back to Asia for these shows in April. I can’t wait to see you all again this year!” Visit his official website for ticketing information and tour dates.

Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom attended Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi‘s surprise vow renewal, which was supposed to be a 50th birthday party for Portia. Katy and Orlando were among a crowd of famous faces at the event, which People says included Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Courteney Cox and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Speaking of Katy, Miranda Kerr is singing her praises. Kerr was previously married to Orlando and the two share a 12-year-old son named Flynn. The model shared clips of them on TikTok, writing, “When you love your son’s step mom [sic].”

The Backstreet Boys are releasing a tribute book honoring their 30th anniversary. It’ll feature tour photography, profiles of the band, memories from fans, a forward from Melanie “Sporty Spice” Chisholm and more. Backstreet Boys 30th Anniversary Celebration arrives April 11 and is available for preorder.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.