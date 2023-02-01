Music notes: Doja Cat, Britney Spears, Yung Gravy, Selena Gomez, BLACKPINK, Joe Jonas and Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat takes exception to people likening her shaving her head to Britney Spears‘ 2007 mental breakdown. “It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life,” she told Variety. “It’s just an awful thing.”

Yung Gravy loves his MILFs — what he calls “Moms I’d Like to Feed” — and stars in a new Jimmy John’s commercial that parodies The Bachelor. He stars in the fake reality dating show Milf & Cookies; aside from fake tears and cookie puns, the ad is all about promoting the chain’s new red velvet cookie.

BLACKPINK extended their Born Pink World Tour with new dates in Australia and Mexico. The ladies announced Tuesday on Twitter how fans can sign up for the presale and also when general ticket sales go online.

Selena Gomez shared three makeup-free selfies, titled “Me.” Fans are raving over her natural beauty and wavy hair.

Joe Jonas showed off his interviewing skills in what appeared to be a goofy nonsense video, but fans glommed on to the final question Joe asked Nick Jonas. Joe had asked, “When?” Nick instantly replied, “Now.” Fans think the Jonas Brothers might have something big coming soon. They also noted the video contained a longer cut of their upcoming new song “Wings.”

Lewis Capaldi is the final performer announced for the BRIT Awards — the United Kingdom’s equivalent of the Grammys. “Last time I played The BRIT Awards I was so scared that I had a panic attack before I went on, and then got hammered afterwards. Looking forward to more of the same this year,” he said in a statement. He’s nominated for Song of the Year.

