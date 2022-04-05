Music notes: DNCE, Camila Cabello, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga and more

Courtesy RCA Records

Want to join DNCE on a song? Joe Jonas has announced an “Open Verse Challenge,” asking fans to create their own remix to “Dancing Feet.” All you need to do is download the music clip Joe provided and come up with your own lyrics. Be sure to stitch them on TikTok to enter.

Camila Cabello‘s Familia album isn’t the only thing she’s dropping on Friday — she’s also releasing the single “Psychofreak” and its music video. She shared a snippet to Twitter and hinted it will have a spider theme. She later showed off the black leather outfits she and song collaborator WILLOW wear in the vid.

Maroon 5 sent another song into Spotify’s “Billions Club” — their 2012 hit “Payphone.” It’s their fifth song to amass over a billion streams on the service. “THANK YOU, so much, for continuing to enjoy,” the band tweeted. Interestingly, the song celebrates its 10th birthday on April 16.

On the topic of Maroon 5, their “Beautiful Mistakes” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion is going makeup free until Coachella kicks off on April 15. She even shared a makeup-free selfie, causing fans to ask in droves how she achieves such clear, smooth skin.

Lady Gaga has some new admirers — K Pop sensations BTS revealed to Entertainment Weekly it’s their dream to collaborate with her. The “Dynamite” singers also hope Olivia Rodrigo joins them in the studio, with whom they pretended to get flirty ahead of their Bond-themed Grammy Awards performance on Sunday.

Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish were nominated for the 26th Annual Webby Awards. Ariana was highlighted in fashion and beauty for her r.e.m. beauty while Billie was honored in media and entertainment for lending her music to Beat Saber on Oculus Quest 2. Voting’s now open and winners will be announced May 16.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.