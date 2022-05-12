Music notes: Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez and more

Rich Fury/Getty Images for OBB Media

Demi Lovato﻿’s comedy ﻿Hungry was scrapped by NBC, Variety reports. The show was to star ﻿Modern Family﻿’s ﻿Ariel Winter ﻿and revolve around a group of friends who attend a support group for people with food issues. No reason was given why the series was shelved. Demi initially was to star but later changed their mind.

Lil Nas X‘s hit single “Industry Baby,” featuring Jack Harlow, has been RIAA-certified four-times Platinum for sales of more than four million copies. The song is Lil Nas X’s fourth-biggest song in terms of ranking, coming behind “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” “Panini” and the 16-times Platinum “Old Town Road.”

Selena Gomez reminded fans she’s hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend by sharing several behind-the-scenes snaps on her Instagram story. One shot showed her looking over her lines and asking, “Can’t I Do all 40 sketches?” Post Malone will serve as Saturday’s musical guest.

﻿Halsey﻿ spoke about being dismissed by doctors when their health issues surfaced. “I didn’t ‘just get sick’ I’ve been sick. For a long time,” they said on their Instagram story. “My sicknesses just have names now. I went to doctors for 8 years. Trying to figure out what was wrong with me. I was called crazy and anxious and lazy amongst other things.” Halsey says they are now “celebrating” they finally have a diagnosis.

﻿Justin Timberlake﻿’s role in ﻿Candy﻿ was “accidental,” says wife and series star ﻿Jessica Biel﻿. “Justin was reading the scripts,” and was interested in the character Steve Deffibaugh, she told ﻿Entertainment Weekly﻿﻿. “He said, ‘I want to play this part.’ And I said, ‘Yeah. Okay.’ He goes, ‘No, no. I want to play this part,'” she recalled. Justin didn’t want a paycheck, only for producers to pay for his wig and prosthetic potbelly, which they did. Candy is streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.