Music notes: Demi Lovato, DNCE, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Demi Lovato has quietly updated their pronouns. Before, the “Confident” singer requested to be addressed as “they/them,” but on Friday, changed their Instagram bio to read “they/them/she/her.” Demi identifies as nonbinary, but this gives fans permission to refer to them with both female and gender neutral pronouns.

DNCE has new music on the way. After releasing “Dancing Feet,” their new effort, titled “MOVE YOU,” comes out on May 6. Joe Jonas announced the new single on Twitter and shared a link to where fans can pre-save the track.

Olivia Rodrigo had a blast at the American Girl Doll Store after performing in New York City this week. She shared photos of her roaming around the location, captioning it, “dolls r dolling.” It should be noted Olivia wrote an American Girl story, titled Grace Stirs Up Success, and she bought herself the doll that matches her book.

Silk Sonic will perform at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards. The “Leave the Door Open” duo will take the stage on May 15, as will Latto, Megan Thee Stallion﻿ and ﻿Mary J. Blige. More presenters and performers will be announced in the coming days.

