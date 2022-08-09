Music notes: Charlie Puth, Britney Spears, Nick Jonas, Halsey, Camila Cabello, BTS and more

Charlie Puth confirmed he “just turned in the album,” tagging his label, Atlantic, in a new Instagram Story. His forthcoming album, Charlie, is due out October 7.

Britney Spears revealed on Instagram she wanted to get married in Italy — more specifically St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. The singer made headlines after claiming she wasn’t allowed to get married at a Catholic Church. Britney also revealed she hired the wedding planner who took care of Madonna‘s nuptials.

Priyanka Chopra is on vacation with Nick Jonas and the two shared an adorable poolside photo of their baby, Malti. The infant is cuddling her mom while Nick is decked out in orange swim trunks and aviator glasses.

Halsey is co-headlining the Krakow Live Music Festival, taking place in Poland from August 19 to August 20. Lewis Capaldi is also serving as co-headliner, as is rapper Future. Tickets are on sale now.

Another teaser for the new season of The Voice, which sees Camila Cabello serving as a first-time coach, is live. It shows her getting along with her fellow coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

﻿﻿Speaking of teasers, the boys of ﻿BTS ﻿tried tapping into their latent psychic powers in a clip promoting the newest episode of RUN BTS. The septet play the game Telepathy to prove they’re so tight-knit they can read each others’ minds.

Ava Max is the latest Sketchers ambassador, and the “Maybe You’re the Problem” hitmaker teased her new collection on Instagram. The Uno Collection contains ultra colorful sneakers that are now available to purchase.

