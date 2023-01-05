Music notes: Cardi B, Niall Horan, Daughtry, Sam Smith, The Weeknd and Timbaland

Cardi B is raising the alarm on inflation and food prices, such as lettuce jumping from $2 to $7 in her neighborhood. She said in a video rant, “If I think that s*** is crazy, I could only imagine what middle class people or people in the hood are … thinking.” She is demanding those raising the prices to stop.

Niall Horan ﻿signed a multiyear partnership with Callaway Golf. Niall, an avid golfer, said in a statement he wants to make his beloved sport “more accessible, inviting and fun, especially for younger players.” Niall will work with Callaway to celebrate golf and encourage the younger generation to get involved.

Daughtry teamed up with Halestorm‘s Lzzy Hale to create a hard rock cover of Journey‘s “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” to celebrate the song’s 40th anniversary. Daughtry said he wanted to cover this particular song after hearing it in the new season of Stranger Things.

﻿Sam Smith﻿ is enjoying their Australian adventure and dropped by the Blackheath Butchery, where the owner asked the singer for a photo. The butcher shared the photo on Facebook and captioned it, “Sam and I just having a cuddle.” Sam is set to perform a 300-person show at South Australia’s d’Arenberg Cube.

﻿The Weeknd teased the music video for “Is There Someone Else?” which drops January 7 in celebration of the first anniversary of ﻿Dawn FM﻿. The trailer shows the singer dancing in an apartment with a woman, a movie camera, a door unlocking and a pair of gloved hands picking up a porcelain mask.

Timbaland and Nelly Furtado‘s 2007 song “Give It To Me” is blowing up on TikTok because it’s the soundtrack of a new viral dance.

Speaking of TikTok, Vevo is launching Trending on TikTok — a weekly feature that’ll highlight music videos of that week’s viral songs.

