Music notes: Cardi B, AJR, Justin Bieber and more

Cardi B tried her hand at tennis in her latest Cardi Tries Messenger series. She teamed with her “Wild Side” collaborator, Normani, to see if they have what it takes to be the next Venus and Serena Williams. Cardi, who’s left handed, crashes a children’s tennis lesson and discovers she is not athletically blessed.

﻿AJR﻿ was on ﻿Jeopardy!﻿ Thursday night — kinda. The final Double Jeopardy clue, for $2,000, was, “At the 2021 show, this letter-perfect indie trio gave a smokin’ performance of ‘Bang!'” The answer was “Who is AJR?,” but, as the band revealed on their Instagram story, “No one got it!” They later shared footage of their performance.

﻿Justin Bieber is not built for the outdoors. He posted an Instagram video of him trying to chop wood like a shirtless lumberjack, and failing. “I’m out of my element,” he captioned the video.

Olivia Rodrigo has been performing Gwen Stefani‘s No Doubt hit, “Just a Girl,” while on tour, and Gwen finally noticed. “U killed it,” Gwen shared while posting a clip of Olivia’s recent performance to her Instagram story. Olivia responded with a sobbing emoji. Fans are now hoping Gwen will crash one of Olivia’s shows.

Camila Cabello released the music video for “Hasta Los Dientes,” which features Maria Becerra. Camila wears a frost-blue number, complete with a minty wig and frilled dress, for her colorful music video.

