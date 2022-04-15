ABC/Randy Holmes

Camila Cabello channeled Britney Spears in her latest outfit, wearing a denim-on-denim dress reminiscent of the number the singer wore to the 2001 American Music Awards. The look was panned at the time but has since become one of Britney’s most iconic looks. As for Camila, Hollywood Life adds she accessorized her denim dress with a bedazzled denim trench coat worth $10,000.

Lady Gaga ﻿is the number-one artist ﻿BTS﻿ hopes to collaborate with, and the internet was sent ablaze when ﻿J-Hope﻿ managed to snag a picture with Mother Monster. “Today was a really glorious day. When it comes to a show, there’s none like Lady Gaga!!! It was a special day for me, since I wanted to see her performance so much,” the BTS singer raved. “Today, on the stage she was incredible, but off the stage she was so professional and there was so much to learn from her, and every comment from her for me will stay with me for my whole life.” No word if Gaga is going to jump into the studio with BTS.

We got a rare peek into ﻿Taylor Swift﻿’s romance, thanks to her longtime love ﻿Joe Alwyn﻿, who explained to ﻿ELLE UK﻿ ﻿﻿why they are such a notoriously private couple. “We live in a culture that is so increasingly intrusive… the more you give — and frankly, even if you don’t give it — something will be taken,” he explained. Even though they don’t “want to be guarded and private,” Alwyn noted, “It’s more a response to something else.”

Speaking of Taylor, pal ﻿Selena Gomez﻿ has some thoughts about dating in her 30s. Taking to TikTok, the singer recited ﻿Leslie Man﻿n﻿’s diatribe from ﻿The Other Woman﻿ about how the dating pool turns into a puddle when you get older. Selena, who turns 30 in July, joked, “Me walking into my 30s, I’m ok with it tho.”

