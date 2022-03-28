Music notes: Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Glass Animals, Cardi B and more

MEGA/GC Images

Camila Cabello ﻿shared a cryptic message with fans on Sunday about the “crazy” things she did when she was younger. “Ya’ll are not ready to know the things ive done,” she teased on TikTok. “It’s giving thank God I have grown.” Fans are now speculating what Camila means with this latest tease.

﻿Antytila, the Ukrainian band that earned Ed Sheeran‘s support to perform remotely at the upcoming Concert for Ukraine, was refused a spot, the BBC reports. The group is currently fighting the Russia invasion from Kyiv, but the benefit’s fundraisers declined giving Antytila a spot because they wished to avoid association with Ukraine’s military. Concert for Ukraine airs Tuesday on ITV.

﻿Glass Animals﻿ are still bringing the heat on the ﻿Billboard ﻿Hot 100, with “Heat Waves” dominating the chart for a fourth week. The song was streamed 15.1 million times over the past week and sold an additional 2,900 copies.

Kelly Clarkson gave new Oscar-winner Billie Eilish some love on her daytime talk show by performing her “Lovely” collab with Khalid. Kelly transformed Billie’s soft vocals into a power ballad and leaned into the tune’s haunting ambiance. Billie and her producer brother, FINNEAS, won the Oscar for Best Original Song for the latest Bond theme, “No Time to Die.”

﻿Cardi B﻿’s security guard sure knows how to have fun. The “WAP” rapper was kicking around Disneyland with her family, but a video from ﻿DJ Akademiks showed her security detail riding the Mad Tea Party as Cardi and Kulture spin around on the famous attraction. Fans joked that he was struggling not to give away how much fun he was having.

Kevin Jonas ﻿and wife﻿ Danielle ﻿co-authored their first children’s book,﻿There’s a Rock Concert in My Bedroom﻿.﻿ Entertainment Weekly﻿says the couple felt it was “the right time” to come out with a kids’ book. The book arrives Tuesday.

