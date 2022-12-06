Music notes: BTS, Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey and The Weeknd

BTS‘ Jin will soon enlist in the Korean army, and Entertainment Tonight reports his label, Big Hit Music, is telling fans to stay away from the military site. “Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment,” the label announced. “The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only.” Military service is mandatory in South Korea.

Ed Sheeran was the artist who sold the most concert tickets this year, Billboard reports. Ed reportedly serenaded over 3 million fans on his Mathematics tour, which earned him about $246 million in revenue. Ed played 63 shows between December 13 of last year and September 25 of this year.

Mariah Carey suffered a wardrobe malfunction onstage and nearly flashed the audience. The singer shared a hilarious video, where she revealed she came “very, very close to being a full-on scandal” when one of her dress straps became “untethered.” Thankfully her team rushed onstage and “made it work.”

The Weeknd‘s “Can’t Feel My Face” is officially his fourth song to be RIAA-certified Diamond, meaning it moved over 10 million units. He is now the third solo artist in history to have four Diamond singles and fourth act overall to enjoy this honor.

