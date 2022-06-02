Music notes: BTS, Demi Lovato, The Weeknd and Shakira

BTS‘ Jimin and Jungkook hung out with H.E.R. after hitting up the White House. They shared videos to their Instagram Stories of them going to an arcade with the R&B singer, where they tried their luck at a punching-bag game and a rapid-shot basketball game. H.E.R. tied with Jungkook on the latter … in second place.

To hype their upcoming single “Skin Of My Teeth,” Demi Lovato is heading to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, June 9. Headline Planet reports Demi will be interviewed on the show and also serve as its musical guest. The Grammy winner will release their new single on June 10.

﻿The Weeknd ﻿teamed with Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange, for his After Hours Til Dawn tour, reports City A.M. This will allow him to create the first world trek to use Web 3.0 technology, which gives him an “innovative edge.” “There are so many possibilities with crypto and I think this is just the beginning,” The Weeknd said of his new partnership. His tour starts on July 8.

People love Shakira‘s hips — as in, her song “Hips Don’t Lie.” Her smash 2005 hit is the latest member of Spotify’s Billions Club, meaning fans have streamed the song over 1 billion times. “So humbled. Thank you for all of the love,” she said of the surprise honor.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.