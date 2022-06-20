Music notes: BTS, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Harry Styles and more

Bebe Rexha ﻿has a remix of “Break My Heart Myself” coming out featuring K-pop girl group ITZY, reports NME. The singers spent the past few days teasing a possible collaboration. A release date is forthcoming.

BTS released an animated music video for “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” Monday. The clip sees the septet visiting an island and enjoying the hobbies they loved as kids — like painting and fishing. Fans can now visit the island in BTS’ new free app, where fans can make memories, relax and play games.

Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, claims she’ll make $15 million on her upcoming tell-all memoir. ﻿Entertainment Tonight reports the patriarch made the claim when filing paperwork to compel Britney’s deposition. He argues that if Britney can talk about the conservatorship in a book, she can also do so under oath.

Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” notched its seventh week atop the Billboard Hot 100 after it sold 6,000 more copies and was streamed 22.4 million times over the past week.

Speaking of Harry, his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan was at his London concert over the weekend. Billboard says Niall was caught bopping along to Harry singing 1D’s 2011 hit “What Makes You Beautiful.” Niall also sang along to “As It Was” and was photographed hugging Harry’s big sister, Gemma.

Jennifer Lopez referred to her child Emme using “they/them” pronouns when performing at the Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala. A fan captured the sweet speech, which ends with Emme joining Jennifer onstage to assist with a cover of Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years.”

We have a DVD release date for Camila Cabello‘s Cinderella! The movie arrives on digital and Blu-ray Tuesday, June 21. Previously, the film was only available on Amazon Prime Video.

