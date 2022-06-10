Music notes: Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, The Chainsmokers, Halsey and more

Britney Spears reenacted her infamous 2003 VMAs kiss with Madonna at her nuptials. Sharing photos of the moment, Madonna cheekily wrote on Instagram, “Last night was fun and sweaty!!”

While Madonna was invited to Britney’s wedding,﻿ Jamie Lynn Spears﻿ was not, but that didn’t stop Britney’s little sister from showing her support. E! News reports Jamie Lynn quietly liked one of their Instagram posts about the “Toxic” singer’s wedding. The two sisters’ relationship has been on the rocks since Jamie Lynn published her memoir,﻿ Things I Should Have Said﻿, which Britney claims the book painted her in a bad light.

Miley Cyrus is headlining Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival alongside Paramore and My Chemical Romance. The event runs November 18 through November 20 at Curva 4 Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Lil Nas X and The 1975 will also be there. Tickets go on sale June 15 at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Do you know how many cigarettes Post Malone smokes in a day? Almost 50. He appeared on the Full Send podcast and confessed to smoking between “40 to 45” cigarettes on a “really terrible day.” He said his personal best was smoking “probably like 80” or “four packs” of darts in a single day. He adds his smoking habit has taken a toll on his voice.

The Chainsmokers released the new song “The Fall,” which features Ship Wrek. This is the first offering off the EDM duo’s deluxe version of their album So Far So Good. If you want to win $10,000 in prizes, submit your remix of the song to The Chainsmokers’ contest on Skio by July 26.

On Friday, Halsey released the music video for “So Good,” which was directed by their partner, Alev Aydin. Halsey noted the visual includes actual home movies of their life together and shots of their son, Ender.

