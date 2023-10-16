Music notes: Britney Spears, Katy Perry and more

Paris Hilton is proud of Britney Spears for writing her memoir, The Woman in Me. Speaking to People, Paris said writing her own book, Paris: The Memoir, was a healing experience and changed her life in many ways. “So I’m really hoping that [Britney] feels the same way with this,” she added.

Katy Perry is a Traylor fan. The singer, once considered Taylor Swift’s rival, showed her support for the new couple in the comments section of Vogue’s post featuring photos of Taylor and Travis Kelce arriving at the SNL after party. “I ship,” Katy wrote.

In other Taylor news, her The Eras Tour concert film broke another record. It’s the biggest IMAX opening ever for a film by a musical artist, concert or documentary, taking in $13 million in IMAX global box office tallies this weekend. It’s also already been nominated for a Critics Choice Documentary Award in the Best Music Documentary category.

