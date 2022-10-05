Music notes: Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, BTS and Doja Cat

Britney Spears revealed on Instagram, “I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet.” The singer also said she’s tired of people criticizing her posing topless and saying she’s embarrassing her teenage sons. She expressed in a separate post, “The last phone call I had with my son that I haven’t spoken to in 9 months he literally laughed in my face and hung up.” Britney said she won’t stop, adding, “I find joy out of making my silly videos.”

Justin Bieber is in trouble after photos surfaced of him peeing on an LA golf course. Page Six reports the singer opted not to relieve himself at the clubhouse and instead settled for going behind a tree. Apparently, he laughed before going to the bathroom outside, where paparazzi photographed him dropping his pants.

Carly Rae Jepsen has a new song coming out Friday — the title track to her album The Loneliest Time. She revealed she collaborated with fellow Canadian Rufus Wainwright on the song. Carly said fans should pre-save the track “if you like 5-part string sections, 4:30+ track lengths, and disco power ballads.”

BTS‘ V is heading to Disney+ and will premiere the group’s special IN THE SOOP: FRIENDCATION on October 19. He will go on a relaxing trip with The Marvels‘ Park Seo-jun, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik and two others. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Doja Cat sheepishly admitted she mistranslated a French saying and has been saying it out loud “for months.” She revealed to Vogue, “I do speak some French. The other day I wanted to say ‘I’m so excited’ and so I said, ‘Je suis excité.’ And someone was like, ‘That means I’m horny.'” Doja is still shaking off the embarrassent.

