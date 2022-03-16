Music notes: Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, The Chainsmokers and more

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image

Britney Spears has vanished from Instagram, with no warning nor explanation. A Wednesday afternoon check of her profile, which boasted 40 million followers, returns a blank page. Britney used her Instagram to speak out against her father, share her thoughts on motherhood and more. Britney’s other socials, like Twitter, are still active at last check.

Ed Sheeran is going Down Under! The “Shivers” singer is taking his Mathematics Tour to Australia and New Zealand starting February 2023. His previous tour in 2018 sold over a million tickets and shattered a record for the highest-grossing tour for the region.

Sara Bareilles is teasing a possible new album. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of her dog wistfully looking outside through a glass door pane, she wrote, “Album cover?” Josh Groban joined Sara’s fans in urging her to do it. Sara’s last studio album was 2019’s Amidst the Chaos.

The Chainsmokers are headlining the Badlands Music Festival, which runs from July 7 through July 17. The “High” artists will take the stage in Calgary, Alberta on July 13 and 14th. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 17, at 1 p.m. ET on the event’s official website.

Charlie XCX knows exactly who she wants in her next music video — Uncut Gems star Julia Fox. The “Boom Clap” singer replied to a fan asking if the two would collab, to which Charlie responded, “i actually texted someone about the idea of Julia Fox starring as the lead in my next music video. i am obsessed w her. she is legend.”

Miley Cyrus threw it back to 2008 by recently performing her song “Fly on the Wall.” She shared a video of her performing her hit with a full band, but her vocals were muted. Fans are begging for a re-release.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.