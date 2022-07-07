Music notes: Britney Spears, Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, Dua Lipa and more

Documentaries about Britney Spears and Janet Jackson are vying for the best broadcast network or cable docuseries at the upcoming Hollywood Critic Association’s TV Awards, reports Billboard. The New York Times Presents: Controlling Britney Spears and Lifetime’s Janet Jackson have both been nominated. We’ll find out who wins on August 13.

﻿Nick Jonas ﻿said of his newborn daughter, ﻿Malti﻿, “It is certainly life changing!” He told ﻿Entertainment Tonight his little girl “is amazing” and brings him “a lot of joy.” He notes of her health, “All is good.”

﻿Dua Lipa ﻿might have gone too far with her “wedding season” look, and her fans are kindly asking her to put her lace and sequin dress back into the closet. She debuted the dress on Wednesday, but fans aren’t loving it. One commenter said of the Grammy winner’s unique dress, “That’s cringe and low self-esteem.”

﻿Ariana Grande ﻿has been turned into a cartoon character: Her life story is featured in the latest issue of the Fame comic book series from Tidal Wave Comics. She’s not the only celebrity who’s gotten the Fame treatment. Past editions were made for Lil Nas X, Selena Gomez, Beyonce, Lady Gaga and more.

Speaking of Lady Gaga, she shouted out ﻿Harry Styles﻿ by soundtracking her latest TikTok to his song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.” Gaga shared a video of her at-home and going-out looks, joking in the caption, “Choose your player.” Instead, fans are demanding she jumps into the studio with Harry for a collab.

Charlie Puth announced when we’ll be able to hear his new album Charlie — spoiler: it’s October 7 — but he also revealed what the actual CD will look like. It’s black with white lettering to match the album cover. Charlie revealed on TikTok that his followers “are the reason why this album exists.”

