Music notes: BLACKPINK, Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Doja Cat and Britney Spears

BLACKPINK teased the upcoming music video for “Shut Down,” their soon-to-be-released new single. Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie and Rosé released the teaser on Tuesday via a brightly colored clip that teased a snippet of the new song. The music video and their new album, ﻿Born Pink﻿, arrive Friday.

A lawsuit against Taylor Swift is going to a jury trial. Rolling Stone reports the copyright lawsuit against her 2014 hit “Shake It Off” will commence in January. U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald rejected the singer’s plea to dismiss Sean Hall and Nathan Butler‘s suit, which claims she stole the lyrics to their 2001 song “Playas Gon’ Play.”

Bruno Mars bartended in Boston over the weekend, where he was hosting a three-show run at the new MGM Music Hall in Fenway. Boston.com reports the hitmaker took over the Envoy Hotel’s rooftop bar and was pouring shots of his SelvaRey Rum. This isn’t the first time Bruno played bartender and fans wanting to catch a drink with him hope it won’t be the last.

Doja Cat has taught her dogs how to skateboard. The Grammy winner revealed to CR Fashionbook she recently adopted two pit bulls, who are now “11 weeks old,” and that she cannot wait to bring them to the beach to “go surfing.” Doja adds her pups are “so smart” and that the dogs are “getting on the board on their own.”

﻿Jamie Spears﻿ says ﻿Britney Spears﻿ should be forced to sit for a deposition — not the other way around. TMZ reports the patriarch filed his request with the California Court of Appeals, citing why he wants Britney to be deposed. “Discovery is a matter of right,” the argument reads, noting Britney has made multiple accusations against him that she should be questioned about under oath.

