Music notes: BLACKPINK, Joe Jonas, Miley Cyrus, Zayn Malik, BTS, Billie Eilish and Selena Gomez

BLACKPINK released the trailer for their “Pink Venom” music video, which drops Friday. Scenes include someone sharpening a blade, a bunch of mysterious cloaked figures and sand blowing in the wind.

﻿Joe Jonas﻿ just turned 33 and admits he uses injectables to smooth his fine lines. “There were all these talks at one point, like, ‘Oh, men can’t do this or it’s weird for guys to do that,’ and I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that,” he told People. Fans are not loving the revelation and are panning him on Instagram.

The late Anne Heche once revealed she wanted Miley Cyrus to play her should a biopic ever be made about her life. The Behind the Velvet Rope podcast spoke with Heche before she died, and she said Miley is “a f***ing great actress.” The late actress also praised Miley’s singing voice and her compassion for others.

Zayn Malik threw it back to his One Direction days by singing a cover of “Night Changes” on Instagram. Fans are wondering what this means because this isn’t the first time he’s sung a 1D song. He shared a clip of him singing “You & I” in June.

BTS‘ J-Hope and RM had a blast at Billie Eilish‘s show in South Korea. Both artists shared moments of the Grammy winner’s concert to their respective Instagram accounts — including their meetup back stage. Billie shared the images to her Instagram Story and captioned it with two giggling emojis.

Selena Gomez is up for an Imagen Award thanks to her show Only Murders in the Building. She is up for best actress in a comedy series. The Imagen Awards, which salute Latino talent, take place on October 2 in Los Angeles.

