Music notes: BLACKPINK, BTS, Marshmello, Madonna, Green Day, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato

BLACKPINK broke its own YouTube record by amassing over 80 million followers on the platform. The group was already the most subscribed-to artist on YouTube and is now the first musical act to boast 80 million followers.

Speaking of K-pop sensations, you can now catch ﻿BTS﻿’ concert film BTS: Permission To Dance On Stage – LA on the Disney+ streaming service. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

The music video for Marshmello﻿ and ﻿Bastille﻿’s “Happier” has amassed over 1 billion YouTube views. The DJ reacted to the news by acknowledging fans: “So thankful to everyone who has watched this video. I love you all.” This is Marshmello’s third billion-views video and Bastille’s first.

﻿Madonna﻿ was able to get ﻿Fireboy DML﻿ to hop on a “Frozen” remix by sliding into his DMs. The Nigerian Afrobeats creator told TMZ Madge hit him up in 2019.

We just got the Pumpkin Spice Latte back on the menu, but Green Day is already thinking about Christmas! The band mashed up their song “Wake Me Up When September Ends” with Mariah Carey‘s holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Fans were confused by the remix, even more so by Green Day ominously telling them, “She’s coming…”

Ariana Grande reacted to the sweet shout-out from her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo at the Pinocchio premiere. She reposted the exchange to her Instagram Story and wrote, “My stunning sweetest I love you, I love you. I know it’s only been a day but can you please hurry back,” adding she’s “very missed.”

Demi Lovato dropped their latest Vevo live performance video, this time for the chilling song “Freak.” Demi is dripping in leather and chains for this riveting performance with their band.

