Music notes: Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and more

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon

﻿Billie Eilish﻿ wasn’t bummed that ﻿Happier Than Ever ﻿missed out on the Album of the Year Grammy, says winner ﻿Jon Batiste﻿. He told ﻿Stephen Colbert﻿ that, prior to his album We Are being announced as the category’s winner on Sunday, Billie and her brother ﻿FINNEAS﻿ turned around in their seats and told him, “We really hope you win this one.”

﻿Lady Gaga isn’t one to clap back at fans, but she felt this comment warranted a correction. When reminiscing about winning her first Grammy for “Poker Face,” a fan commented, “I miss the person in the picture so much” — a reference to Gaga’s pop era. The House of Gucci star wrote back, along with an upside down smiling emoji, “I’m still here. See you at the Chromatica ball.”

Gwen Stefani says she is “so into” her marriage with Blake Shelton, telling Ellen DeGeneres on her show, “He’s my best friend. He’s so much fun.” She explained Blake wasn’t at the taping because he’s “literally on the tractor right now turning dirt for me.” The “Sweet Escape” singer revealed she’s “planting seeds” in her garden soon, which includes daffodils, tulips, zinnias, wildflowers and more.

Taylor Swift‘s fans are so desperate to see her speak and earn her doctorate from New York University, they’re practically bribing NYU students for their graduation tickets. The student-run blog, The Click, claims some fans are saying they’ll pay $500 a pop. NYU has now barred the sale of graduation tickets, saying students caught breaking the rules will face disciplinary measures, including “delayed issuance of a degree or diploma.”

Speaking of Taylor, pal﻿ Camila Cabello﻿ called her an “emo queen.” Camila revealed to U.K.’s Hits Radio the artists that took over her playlist, saying she loves “getting in my feels.” The “Bam Bam” singer added she would “love to collab” with Taylor.

