Music notes: Billie Eilish, BTS & more

Billie Eilish fans recently got a glimpse of her chest tattoo when her friend Annabel Zimmer, daughter of composer Hans Zimmer, shared a photo of Billie in a bikini. The tat is of Billie’s middle name, which is actually Eilish. Billie reacted to her friend’s post in the comments, posting the see-no-evil monkey emoji.

It’s been 10 years of BTS and the K-Pop superstars are celebrating by sharing a live performance video for their recently released single “Take Two.” The release comes ahead of the band’s 10th anniversary FESTA, which kicks off June 17 in Seoul, South Korea. While the band is still on a hiatus, “Take Two” is the second song they’ve released this year, following “The Planet,” which was featured on the Bastions soundtrack.

Camila Cabello is reportedly looking for love again. Camila and former beau Shawn Mendes seemed to have rekindled their romance back in May, but recent rumors suggest the relationship has fizzled. People is reporting their brief reunion has indeed ended, although reps for the singers have not commented on the report.

It hasn’t been easy to get Taylor Swift tickets, but if fans still want to hear her music live they have a new chance to do so. Broadway Sings Taylor Swift is happening July 6-9 at The Cutting Room in New York City, featuring Broadway stars from shows like Hamilton, Waitress and Wicked singing Tay’s tunes backed by a full orchestra. Tickets, which are much cheaper than an Eras Tour ticket, are on sale now.

