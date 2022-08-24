Music notes: Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato and Britney Spears

﻿Bad Bunny﻿ will put on an exclusive “made for VMAs” performance live from Yankee Stadium on Sunday. This will be his first appearance since 2019. The VMAs air Sunday, August 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

Harry Styles had Madison Square Garden sing “Happy Birthday” to James Corden. The late night show host, who turned 44, shared the video to his Instagram. Harry struck a pose after leading the sing-along and declared, “Friend points!”

﻿Ed Sheeran helped design the new shirts for his soccer club, Ipswich Town. Ed is sponsoring the club’s official kit, which promote his Mathematics tour, for the upcoming season. He said he wanted to design “a cool bit of clothing people around the world would want to wear.” The all-black shirt is available to preorder.

Halsey jumped on the “Teenage Dirtbag” craze taking over TikTok and declared themselves the “OG Tumblr Girlie.” The “Nightmare” singer called the trend “over” after unleashing their throwback snaps — and an old yearbook photo.

Charlie Puth is heading to Fortnite for a virtual performance, where he will debut tracks from his upcoming album, Charlie, and host an interactive game to “test fan knowledge,” NME reports.

Demi Lovato hints a rock version of “Cool for the Summer” is on the way. The revelation was made during ELLE‘s “Song Association” challenge, where the Grammy winner said they are open to rerecording their 2015 hit in the style of Holy Fvck because it “matches the tone” of their new album. “You never know what I might do in the future,” they teased.

Britney Spears thinks it’s cute Selena Gomez likes watchingOnly Murders in the Building. “Selena watching her own show like a hot scene from Mean Girls,” Britney said on her Instagram Story. She also revealed she’s invested in the show.

