Music notes: Backstreet Boys, Jonas Brothers and more

Backstreet Boys’ DNA world tour has come to an end. “After 4 years, 218 shows, 3 million tickets sold, and 44 countries across 6 continents, the #DNAWorldTour has finally come to a close,” the band posted over the weekend. “This was the most perfect way to celebrate 30 years, and we are so thankful to everyone who made it out to these shows – you make what we do so special and we couldn’t be here without you. We love you and we’ll see you soon.”

The Jonas Brothers’ new album, The Album, debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart, giving them their seventh top-10 album.

Get it while it’s hot: A new special edition of Taylor Swift’s Midnights – the Love Potion Purple Marbled Vinyl – is available for the next 48 hours or while supplies last on Taylor’s official online store.

Lady Gaga is teasing something. In an Instagram video Monday, Gaga sips some tea, gives a shrug and a smile, and then puts her index finger to her mouth in a “shhh!” gesture. “Having a cuppa in celebration of something exciting coming tomorrow,” she captioned the post.

