Music notes: Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Dove Cameron, Calvin Harris, Lauren Jauregui, Joe Jonas and more

Ariana Grande shared a new tutorial video to promote the newest offering from her R.E.M. Beauty, the sweetener concealer. The video is shocking fans because it’s a rare look at a bare-faced Ari. The concealer — which comes in 60 shades — arrives Thursday.

If you could use a couple extra bucks, Facebook — aka Meta — launched the Music Revenue Sharing feature that now allows creators to further monetize their content if they use music from its list of eligible and licensed songs. Post Malone‘s music is on that list.

Dove Cameron revealed what she reaches for during a snack attack! The “Boyfriend” hitmaker was on First We Feast and revealed she eats blueberry bagels with sprinkles, as well as brownies dipped in ranch. On the healthier side, she likes peppers in salsa, as well as rice cakes slathered with mashed avocado, chili flakes and smoked salmon.

﻿Calvin Harris ﻿released the track list for Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 and revealed there’s new collabs with Charlie Puth, Normani, Latto, Swae Lee and more.

Lauren Jauregui marked the 10th anniversary of Fifth Harmony ﻿by writing a lengthy message to her fans, saying in part, “I’m so grateful for my past, present and future.”

Joe Jonas also got his snack on by eating a few international sweets. In an Instagram video, he tried out various treats, like a cinnamon roll-flavored Oreo and Dr. Pepper cotton candy, the two things he loved the most out of the entire selection.

Lady Gaga dropped limited-edition eyewear to benefit her Born This Way Foundation, reports Rolling Stone. She teamed with Pair Eyewear for some exclusive snap-on frames that “celebrate differences.” Twenty percent of proceeds will benefit her mental health outreach.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.