Music Notes: Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran and Britney Spears

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Ariana Grande showed fans what she looks like without her signature makeup. Taking to Instagram, the singer quietly shared the makeup-free selfie to possibly tease something new from her r.e.m. beauty brand. The sweetest comment came from Ari’s mom, who wrote, “My beautiful daughter…. Inside and out!!!”

Ed Sheeran shared a behind-the-scenes look of his “The Joker and the Queen” music video on Tuesday, which features the children — now all grown up — who starred in Taylor Swift‘s 2013 “Everything Has Changed” music video. The sneak peek shows director Emil Nava welcoming Ava Ames and Jack Lewis on set and coaching them through the shoot until they wrap in the school gymnasium, as the cast applauds and cheers.

Eminem helped bring the house down at the Super Bowl halftime show, and Britney Spears is demanding more. “He should have had way more time … he was everything to me when I was younger,” she said on Instagram, adding that watching him perform made her feel “like I was 17 again.” She adds, “It’s honestly kinda scary how certain artists and music can do that.” Gwen Stefani agreed with Britney, commenting, “Feel u.”

