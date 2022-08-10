The presale for ﻿Adele﻿’s rescheduled Vegas residency is now live — so if you want to be a part of ﻿Weekends With Adele, better get your tickets on Ticketmaster now before they sell out!

Joe Jonas jumped on the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s all over TikTok, but used it to take a swipe at his older brother, Kevin Jonas. After sharing awkward throwback photos of himself, the final photo is a shot of Kevin.

Want to feel old? Jamie Lynn Spears﻿’ 14-year-old daughter, ﻿Maddie,﻿ has officially entered high school. “Swipe to see how time literally flies by…..don’t take a second of it for granted,” the Zoey 101 star wrote on Instagram.

﻿Justin Timberlake﻿ is amazed by The Players Choir, which performed “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” on America’s Got Talent. The singer reposted the clip to his Instagram Story and captioned it with a hands up emojis.

﻿Pink﻿ knows how to keep her two kids, ﻿Willow﻿ and ﻿Jameson,﻿ busy — with “simultaneous thumb wars.” She said on Instagram that she doesn’t “suggest” other parents do it, adding, “It shouldn’t be a thing.”

﻿John Mayer﻿ has been tapped to play an acoustic set at Seth Rogen‘s Hilarity for Charity 10th anniversary. The extravaganza pops off October 1. You can get tickets now on the event’s official website.

Ellie Goulding got in on the TikTok phone flip craze and revealed “Sixteen” is the “worst song I’ve released.” She also revealed her celebrity crush, but she moved the phone so fast, no one got a clear look at the image — guesses range from Patrick Dempsey to Jake Gyllenhaal.

Speaking of TikTok, Jason Derulo released the official music video for his “Jiggle Jiggle” remix, which stars Louis Theroux and Amelia Dimz — the comedians who started the craze.

