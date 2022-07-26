Music notes: Adam Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran, Sara Bareilles, Adam Levine and more

Adam Lambert is taking his The Witch Hunt Vegas residency to Southern California for a five-day bash, which kicks off October 19 in Oakland. The tour ends October 30 in Hollywood. Tickets for Adams SoCal Halloween bash go on sale this Friday on Ticketmaster.

Olivia Rodrigo earned new bragging rights — her album SOUR is the first in Spotify history to amass 200 million streams on each and every one of its tracks, confirms Chart Data.

﻿Ed Sheeran ﻿was drinking out loud in Belgium, where he took over the Michelin-rated restaurant The Jane Antwerp. He admitted on Instagram that his friend bought “a lot of wine,” and he got rowdy. He noted the restaurant offers a “relaxed” ambiance, but he riled up diners when he started a karaoke party.

It’s been a week since Sara Bareilles got “knocked on my a**” by a bug and had to sit out performing Into The Woods, but she confirmed on her Instagram story that she’s back on Broadway Tuesday, June 26. She also revealed her new puppy chewed up her favorite pair of pajamas.

No one is more upset about Klondike discontinuing its Choco Taco than Adam Levine, who mourned the delicious, chocolaty treat on his Instagram story, spamming the crying eyes emoji 11 times.

Audrina Patridge called out ﻿Justin Timberlake﻿’s “rude, diva behavior,” in her memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again. Page Six reports that, according to an excerpt, he was not-so-charming at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards and “humiliated” her and her friends.

Måneskin premiered a new live video for the band’s latest single, “Supermodel.” The clip captures the Italian group’s performance of the song during their triumphant homecoming concert at Rome’s Circo Massimo stadium earlier this month. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

