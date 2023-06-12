Music notes: 5 Seconds of Summer, Jessie J and mor

5 Seconds of Summer guitarist Michael Clifford is expecting his first child with wife Crystal Leigh. The couple confirms the news to People with a pregnancy photoshoot. “I’m filled with excitement and also with nerves,” Michael, 27, tells the mag. “I’ve been a dog dad for a long time, so I think I’m ready for a small human to take care of and communicate with conversationally after eight years of one-sided dog convos!”

In other baby news, Jessie J shared some adorable pictures of her 1-month-old baby boy Monday, June 12 – and revealed his name is Sky Safir Cornish Colman. It’s the first child for Jessie and her boyfriend, Chanan Safir Colman.

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie had to cut her Melbourne performance with the group short on Sunday, June 11, after feeling unwell. In a statement, YG Entertainment says that while Jennie wanted to continue, she received medical advice to take some time to rest and recover. “Jennie has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

Taylor Swift had “so much fun” performing in Detroit over the weekend. “First time I performed at Ford Field was singing the anthem there in 2006 and I remember thinking it felt impossible for a place to be that big, I was sooo insanely nervous,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to those crowds this weekend for your endless energy and extremely loud scream-singing, you made us feel right at home.” Meanwhile, Taylor added three more dates to the Latin America leg of her Eras Tour.

