Music note: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and more

Travis Kelce took the time to comment on his rumored relationship with Taylor Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability day on Friday. “As all the attention comes, it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl, and right now even more on top of the world, so it’s fun,” Travis said. “You got a lot of people that care about Taylor and for good reason.”

Celebrate the New Year with Zedd. The Grammy winner has announced a run of five shows during the final days of 2023 that’ll take him all over North America. The run starts with two dates in Canada and ends with a New Year’s Eve show in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MTV PUSH has named former American Idol contestant Benson Boone, known for his songs “Ghost Town” and “In the Stars,” as their featured Global PUSH Artist for October.

It seems Pink isn’t returning to the pineapple under the sea any time soon. The singer was recently asked which of her songs she considers to be the worst, and she named a track she made for the 2009 compilation album Spongebob’s Greatest Hits. “I did put out that Spongebob thing — ‘We’ve Got Scurvy,'” Pink told the Los Angeles Times. “I wish I never did that. That was a real mistake.”

Ed Sheeran‘s newest album, Autumn Variations, has now made it to number 1 in the U.K. Ed expressed his gratitude to his fans in a video he shared to Instagram Friday. “I had no expectations for the record other than for fans to love it and feel it was their own,” Ed captioned the post. “To end up going #1 is mad and I really don’t take it for granted.”

