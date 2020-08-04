Nikki

Music Industry Considering ‘Bubble Festivals’ For 2021-2022

Well there best be some AC in this bubble or it’s a no go for Floridians.

With almost all concert and festivals cancelled in 2020 the music industry is looking for alternatives. There is the drive in concert. That only works if people are responsible and social distant. Now there is this bubble suit type thing that we could put on to attend festivals. It looks like a space suit.

 