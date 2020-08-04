Music Industry Considering ‘Bubble Festivals’ For 2021-2022

Well there best be some AC in this bubble or it’s a no go for Floridians.
With almost all concert and festivals cancelled in 2020 the music industry is looking for alternatives. There is the drive in concert. That only works if people are responsible and social distant. Now there is this bubble suit type thing that we could put on to attend festivals. It looks like a space suit.
With other brilliant minds working on medical-focused measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, we wanted to leverage our experience in event production to propose a solution for the events industry. Introducing Micrashell, a suit that allows you to safely socialize in times of pandemic. For features and more, click the link in our bio!
I’ve recently had conversations with industry insiders that have floated the idea of “bubble” festivals in 2021-22.
What does that mean?
You get tested, you show vaccination, you enter the bubble, and you don’t leave.
Whether that happens, who knows but it’s being discussed.
— Festive Owl (@TheFestiveOwl) August 2, 2020