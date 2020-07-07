Museum Says The General Lee From “The Dukes Of Hazzard” Is Staying

The General Lee from the “The Dukes of Hazzard” is staying put at an Illinois museum.

The car was made famous during the hit CBS TV show, which ran from 1979 to 1985.

It’s currently on display at the Volo Auto Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The 1969 Dodge Charger, known as the General Lee, prominently displays the Confederate flag.

The museum’s director said, “We feel the car is part of history, and people love it. We’ve got people of all races and nationalities that remember the TV show and aren’t offended by it whatsoever. It’s a piece of history.”

He added that the museum has gotten zero complaints about the car. Instead, he’s actually gotten positive comments about leaving it on display and not having “a knee-jerk reaction to remove it like a lot of places are.”

We never missed an episode when I was younger!!! One of my absolute favorite shows!