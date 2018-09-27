Murphy Brown is BACK tonight on CBS! Plus the full list of tonight’s new TV!

I can’t wait to see what’s new with Murphy and Corky Sherwood and the gang!  This is prob one of my fav reboots so far.  Now if they bring The Nanny back, I’ll be in heaven!

What show do you still want to come back?!  Here is the list of the other new stuff on tonight!

• “Thursday Night Football” at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Fox.  The Los Angeles Rams host the Minnesota Vikings.

• The two-hour 15th season premiere of “Grey’s Anatomy” at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

• The one-hour third season premiere of “The Good Place” at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.

• The two-hour 20th season premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” at 9:00 p.m. on NBC.

• The sixth season premiere of “Mom” at 9:00 p.m. on CBS.

• The 11th season premiere of “Murphy Brown” at 9:30 p.m. on CBS.

• The fifth season premiere of “How to Get Away with Murder” at 10:00 p.m. on ABC.

• The second season premiere of “S.W.A.T.” at 10:00 p.m. on CBS.

