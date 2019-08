MTV Video Music Awards winners

Courtesy MTV

Here re the winners in categories announced during Monday night's MTV Video Music Awards, broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey:

MICHAEL JACKSON VIDEO VANGUARD AWARD

Missy Elliot

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”



ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande



SONG OF THE YEAR

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®

Billie Eilish



BEST COLLABORATION

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish



BEST POP

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”



BEST HIP-HOP

Cardi B – “Money”

BEST R&B

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” – Keep Cool/RCA Records



BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy with Luv”



BEST LATIN

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”



BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”



BEST ROCK

Panic! At Tthe Disco – “High Hopes”



VIDEO FOR GOOD

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST GROUP

BTS

BEST EDITING

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”



BEST ART DIRECTION

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”



SONG OF SUMMER

Ariana Grande and Social House – "boyfriend"

