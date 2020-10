“MTV Unplugged” is coming back a week from this Friday . . . directly from MILEY CYRUS’ backyard.

Miley will perform acoustic versions of her own hits, plus covers of songs by BRITNEY SPEARS, PEARL JAM, the CARDIGANS, and more.

This will be Miley’s second “Unplugged” session. She also did it in 2014 to promote her album “Bangerz”.

