MTV EMAs canceled “out of an abundance of caution,” rescheduled for November 2024

The MTV EMAs, scheduled for November 5 in Paris, France, have been canceled due to the conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement shared with ABC Audio, a spokesperson for Paramount said, “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

The statement continued, “The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning. We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”

On social media, the MTV EMA account further clarified, “Voting is continuing and the winning artists will receive their MTV EMA Awards.”

The EMAs had just announced a star-studded lineup of performers earlier this week, including, The Kid LAROI, David Guetta, Jung Kook, Sabrina Carpenter, Rema, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray and Reneé Rapp.

The leading nominee is Taylor Swift with seven nods; Olivia Rodrigo and SZA are next with six each.

