Mrs. Doubtfire is becoming a musical!

This is a little bit of a strange idea but, Mrs. Doubtfire is abeing made into a broadway musical

A musical adaptation of the 1993 movie will be directed by four time Tony Award winner Tony Saks. In the movie, Robin Williams played the iconic role of Mrs. Doubtfire. The script is still being written and the songs are being scored. There is no official start date for the stage show.

Do you think Mrs. Doubtfire could work as a musical? I just can’t see anyone other then Robin Williams playing Mrs. Doubtfire, so I’m not so sure about this one. -Suits