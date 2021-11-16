Mr. Feeny approves: Taylor Swift freaks out after William Daniels praises ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

Justin Kahn/WireImage

You would think Taylor Swift, one of the world’s biggest pop stars, isn’t starstruck that often. But a recent celebrity shout-out has the “All Too Well” singer — and her fans — freaking out.

William Daniels, who played the lovable Mr. Feeny on Boy Meets World, praised Taylor’s newly re-recorded Red (Taylor’s Version) album in an adorable TikTok video.

“Hello! It’s Bill Daniels,” the 94-year-old actor begins. “You know, some things get better with age, like the wisdom of Mr. Feeny. So, I’m here to tell you to listen to the new and better version of Red by Taylor Swift.”

He credits his granddaughter, Grace, for recommending the album before signing off with, “As you know all too well: Believe in yourself. Dream. Try. Do good.”

Taylor was seemingly overwhelmed by the kind words, writing in the comments, “My brother and I are FREAKING OUT, we’re huge fans!!! This is so awesome. Thank you! And thank you Grace!!!”

While Taylor probably tuned in to watch Boy Meets World when it aired on ABC, Daniels also briefly starred in another ABC series near and dear to Tay’s heart: Grey’s Anatomy. The singer named her gray cat, Meredith, after the show’s protagonist. Daniels appeared in the eighth and ninth season of Grey’s as Dr. Craig Thomas.

Taylor also had a special surprise for her fans on Tuesday, releasing the live acoustic version of “All Too Well.”

“The first ever performance of All Too Well (10 min version) was at the AMC 13 theater in front of 400 fans. We recorded the acoustic performance so now we can all experience it together,” she explained on Twitter.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.