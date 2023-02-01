Mr. Beast’s video was our Feel Good Story a couple of days ago and now he’s facing backlash!

Yahoo!

But why? Because he is the biggest YouTuber on the planet and makes more money than anyone else on YouTube. People are calling it “charity porn” just for the attention. Do you agree? Personally, I am someone who is not a fan of people who do good things to take credit for it. But here’s the thing, Mr. Beast does good things all the time and seems really genuine to me. As a matter of fact the thing that i love the most is that my 8 year old son is the one who turned me on to Mr. Beast because of the things he was doing for people. To me that’s what its all about.