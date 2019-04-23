Move Over Uber and Lyft! Robotaxis Are On The Way!

And who OBVIOUSLY will be pulling this feat off?? According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, robotaxis should be rolling out next year! I’m in! Book me! Hail it!

Musk added that the robotaxis won’t be available everywhere, but he’s sure that the company will be able to get regulatory approval for the technology somewhere.

Right now the Tesla comes equipped with software for self-driving and according to Musk, “all you need to do is improve the software.”

Not to be outdone by the robotaxi announcement, Musk made the prediction that in two years Tesla will be making cars with no pedals or steering wheels.

What do you think of Musk’s predictions? Would you take a ride in a robotaxi? HECK YES I WILL!!!