Motivation: Rihanna tells Normani, "Why can't I be you?"

Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Presented by Amazon Prime Video Now that Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, on Sunday, she evidently sat down to watch it herself -- judging from her steady stream of tweets about each part of the show. She also tweeted compliments to many of her celebrity pals who took part in the event, from 21 Savage and Big Sean to Normani.

"NORMANNIIIIII you bad BIH!!!! Ugh why can’t I be you?!" Rihanna tweeted to Normani, following her appearance on the show. "Thank you sooo much sis! KILLED IT!!!"

To which Normani replied, "this is actually my prayer every night !!! lol I literally just told [my lawyer] Ed Shapiro 'I wanna be Rih when I grow up.' I love you trillions queen. thank you for allowing me to be a part of history."



And Ed Shapiro confirmed, "Yep, she said that."

Normani's definitely having a moment: Her duet with Sam Smith, "Dancing with a Stranger," is a smash, and her current single "Motivation," co-written by Ariana Grande, is moving up the charts.

this is actually my prayer every night !!! lol I literally just told Ed Shapiro “I wanna be Rih when I grow up” 🥺🖤✨ I love you trillions queen. thank you for allowing me to be a part of history #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW https://t.co/9QHacguw7z — Normani (@Normani) September 23, 2019





