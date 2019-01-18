Most Stuf Oreos Are Here ! 🙌

If the filling in Oreos is the main reason you like Oreos you’re going to love the new Oreo Most Stuf cookies.

This newest addition to the franchise is said to have more creme filling than their Double Stuff cookies and fans are loving the new addition.  “This is beyond incredible,” says Instagram account Munchie Bunchie. “I honestly almost fainted to the floor when I opened the package! These are so fat!”

The package of fatty goodness is said to be $3 a box and most people are surprisingly finding them in Rite-Aid.

What has been your favorite flavor of Oreo cookie?

What’s the best way to eat Oreos?

