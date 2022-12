Wrapping up 2022 has shown us that we have had a lot of great music this year. Looking at the charts we saw huge hits from old and new artists including Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, and others. What is very interesting to see is that the top 3 streamed songs in America this year were not released in 2022, and some were not even released in 2021. These songs date from about two years ago and were the top songs of this year. Looking forward to see another great year of music in 2023!