Most People Moved From iPhone to Android Phone in 2020

26% of Apple users dropped their iPhone and switched to Android between Q1 and Q2 in 2020.

The data comes from Apple as they are in a legal battle with Fortnite game maker, Epic Games.

Apple revealed the information to prove choice exists for smartphone users and that the Apple app store is not ‘monopolistic’-meaning has exclusive control or possession.

Epic Games took Apple to court saying their rules are anticompetitive and unfair causing Epic Games to lose revenue.

Are you team Android or Team iPhone? Have you switched within the last year?