Most Fattening Foods

The Fifth Third Burger

From a minor-league ballpark in Michigan, this burger features five beef patties, five slices of cheese, almost a cup of chili, lots of salsa, and corn chips piled on an 8-inch bun. It has 4,800 calories. It was also featured on the Food Network’s show Unwrapped.

Mel’s Country Café (Texas): Mega Mel Burger

It has 1.5 pounds of ground beef, a pound of bacon, 1/4 pound of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle and bun. It has 4,556 calories.

Jack n Grills (Denver): 7-pound burrito

The football-sized burrito is filled with eggs, ham, green chiles, potatoes, cheese, and onions. It has 3,764 calories. Women who finish in one sitting, without a bathroom break, are rewarded with free meals for life.

Johnny Rockets: Bacon Cheddar Doubleburger

Applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced onion, and special sauce on double patties. It has 3,500 calories and 88 grams of saturated fat

Texas Roadhouse: 16-oz. Prime Rib with Loaded Sweet Potato

It has 2,820 calories and 72g of saturated fat.

Cheesecake Factory: Breakfast Burrito