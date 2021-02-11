More than 1 million people have been tweeting about the new Britney Spears documentary

FX

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears documentary, which premiered on FX and Hulu last Friday, is making waves online.

Beyond a bevy of celebrities like Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker rallying for Britney Spears, Twitter says the unauthorized documentary has caused a social media firestorm.

Speaking with Billboard, Twitter confirmed that people have tweeted over one million times about the “Toxic” singer and the explosive documentary.

The company added that, as of Wednesday, 220,000 tweets alone included the #FreeBritney hashtag.

Spears and boyfriend Sam Asghari have indirectly referenced the documentary, which Twitter says inspired tens of thousands of additional tweets.

The documentary covers Spears’ explosive climb to fame and her subsequent public breakdowns that caused the conservatorship to be instated, placing her father, James Spears, in direct control of her financial affairs.

Spears is currently trying to have her father permanently removed from the court order.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.